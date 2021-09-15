Robert L. Good, 81, of Alverda, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
He was born Feb. 15, 1940, in Alverda, the son of Oliver and Clara (Houston) Good.
He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Sandra D. (Keith) Good, who died in 2015; son-in-law, Wilbert Craft; four sisters; and a sister-in-law.
He is survived by seven children, Nancy D. (late Wilbert) Craft, Robert W. (Joyce) Good, Nettie M. (Daniel) Winings, Saundra M. (Myron) Davis, Kimberly A. Sprankle, Leona B. (Joseph) Anselmi and Lee E. (Jackie) Good; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by three brothers and four sisters.
He will be forever in our hearts and sadly missed by all who knew him.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing or visitation. Interment will be in the Goodridge Church of God Cemetery. Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., of Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.