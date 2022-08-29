Robert L. Johns passed away peacefully at home in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family members after a courageous 10-year battle fighting Alzheimer’s disease. On angels’ wings he was escorted to heaven and is looking down on all of his loved ones who will forever keep him in their hearts. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.
“Bob” was born on Sept. 16, 1955, in Banbury, England. He lived in multiple states and England throughout his childhood. Bob was an Army veteran stationed at Fort Knox, Ky., and he served one year in Korea. He was trained as an X-ray technician during his service. He went on to earn a degree from the University of Kentucky as a physician assistant and worked in cardio-thoracic surgery for more than 30 years. He started his career in Lexington, Ky. He later moved to Louisville, Ky., and worked at Jewish Hospital and Baptist Hospital East.
Bob was an avid U.K. and Steelers fan. He enjoyed playing golf, loved his rock music, watching British TV shows, old movies and anything with a sci-fi theme. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son and friend.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Johns, and mother-in-law, Mary Catherine Francow.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Susan Johns (Francow); daughters, Jessica and Katelyn Johns; son, Eric Johns (Claire); mother, Dorreen Johns; brother, Carl Johns (Anita); sisters, Karen Craft (Chuck) and Stacy Green (Charlie); as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind father-in-law, William Francow; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marybeth and Milt Hettinger and David and Cathy Francow.
The family would like to sincerely thank his special nurses from Hosparus, Sean, April, Becky and Susan; his long-time home caregiver, Jan McDaniels; and other special caregivers, Brittney, Phillip, Sean, Monique, Dee, Julia and Kayla.
Donations in Bob’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. He was truly our HERO. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. today at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.