Robert Lee Johnson, 83, of Indiana, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 25, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. His death was not related to COVID-19.
He was born in 1937 in Creekside to Walter R. and Jessie Lucille (McCracken) Johnson.
He was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School in 1956.
He was a very active member of One Hope Church, Indiana, where he volunteered for SOWERs after retirement.
Bob was employed by Penelec at the Homer City Generating Station as a coal handling mechanic for 25 years.
He enjoyed his family and his church.
Robert is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia Joan (Spencer) Johnson, Indiana; one son and two daughters, Robin Henigin and husband Richard, Blairsville; Pamela Stinson and husband Harry, Parkwood; and Robert Johnson and wife Bobbie, Olanta; one daughter-in-law, Vickie Johnson, Dilltown; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Karen Ann Johnson, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Wayne and Martha Spencer; his oldest son, David B. Johnson, in 2019; his son-in-law, James Simpson, in 1997; and his brother, William C. Johnson, in 2020.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the One Hope Church, 100 Ben Franklin Road S., Indiana, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gino Cosentino officiating.
Interment will be made in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to One Hope Church.