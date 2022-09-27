Robert L. Lute, 87, of Ebensburg, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Born April 29, 1935, in Colver, he was the son of Mary (Keith) and Robert Lute.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marie (Parks) Lute; children, Brenda (Rodney) Keith, of Ebensburg; Ralph (Donna) Lute, of Colver; Ruth (Bob) Keith, of Northern Cambria; Kevin (Kelly) Lute, of Ebensburg; Candy (Gary) Livingston, of Northern Cambria; Randy (Tammy) Lute, of Carrolltown; Ronald (Wendy) Lute, of St. Benedict; and Penny (John) Karlinsey, of Northern Cambria; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Robert retired from Krumenacker Lumber Company. He was a member of Hope Springs Church. He enjoyed farming, working with firewood, attending hymn sings and visiting with family.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Fred Catchpole officiating. Interment will take place at McDowell Cemetery.