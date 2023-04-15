Robert L. Miller, 88, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at his home.
He was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Dixonville, to Henry L. and Ruth E. (Slinker) Miller.
Robert moved to Youngstown, Ohio, in his younger years and worked for over 32 years as a welder for Youngstown Welding and Engineering. He moved back to the area in 2008.
In his free time, Robert enjoyed tinkering with antique cars and traveling to car shows with his beloved wife, Ruth. He also loved hunting, listening to country music, and singing. He was a member of Whitesburg United Methodist Church, NRA, Cherry Run Sportsmen Club, and Masonic Lodge #185 of Ohio.
Robert will be best remembered for his lightheartedness and fun nature.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth E. (Yount) Smail Miller; stepson Larry Smail and wife, Lauranne, of Kittanning; stepdaughter Ruth Wolfe, of Kittanning; brother Richard Miller and wife, Patricia, of Virginia; niece Cheryl of Powhattan, Va.; nephew Brian of Powhattan; and two great-nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Dorothy.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be from noon until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at the funeral home, with Pastor Paul Eckenrode officiating.
Interment will be in Whitesburg United Methodist Cemetery, Kittanning.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Robert’s family, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.