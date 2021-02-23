Robert L. Pegg Sr., 78, of Indiana, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village.
He was born in 1942 in Indiana to Grover Cleveland and Mary Louise Rowe Pegg.
Robert was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He was employed by various companies over the course of his life, including Bentley Coal Co. for over a decade as a surface coal miner.
He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America District 2 for over 18½ years. He later worked for PennDOT for 17½ years before retiring.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on classic cars and general tinkering outside.
He would often say, “hunting is my way of life,” and cherished days and nights in the woods with his boys and grandkids.
He especially favored coon hunting, raising and training Treeing Walker Coon Hounds and was most proud of his favorite dog, Pegg’s Sweet Valentine (Val).
A close second would be days sitting on the edge of a field groundhog hunting. He also spent time riding horses with his daughter and raising all sorts of animals on his farmette.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda J. Reighard Pegg, Indiana; two sons and one daughter, Robert L. Pegg Jr. and wife Hazel, Homer City, Grover M. Pegg and wife Elizabeth, Dayton, and Tracy L. Pegg, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Forrest, Jessica, Katelin (Austin), Calvin, Hunter, Warren, Blake and Tanner; and the following brothers and sisters: Betty Jamison, Ruth Roberts, John Pegg (Lois), Ralph “Chip” Pegg (Nanci), Doris Rushlow and Michael Pegg.
He was preceded in death his parents; sisters Hope, Shirley, Sarah and Linda; and by brothers Grover (MIA Korea, 1950), Billy, Cloyde, Jackie and Charles.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is handling the arrangements.