Robert L. “Pork” Edwards, 66, of Smicksburg, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh, with his family by his side.
He was born in 1953, in Indiana, to George M. and Imogene E. Lightcap Edwards.
Pork was a member of St. Mary’s Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Yatesboro, and an active member of the Plumville Volunteer Fire Department where he received three Fireman of the Year awards.
Pork had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone. He was a skilled mechanic that had a tool for every job and could fix anything. He was known for his unique hats and handlebar moustache. He always had a nickname for those closest to him.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia (Patsy) Renosky Edwards, Smicksburg; one son and one daughter, Eric Edwards and wife Erin, North Royalton, Ohio, and Alyssa Edwards Powers and husband Nathan, Pittsburgh; one granddaughter, Ava Noelle Edwards; one sister and one brother, Cheryl Minich and husband Dennis, Home, and George “Bucky” Edwards and wife Brenda, Beyer; three nieces; and one nephew.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his in-laws, John and Anna Renosky.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the medical staff at Montefiore Hospital for their excellent care and concern they provided for Pork and his family and for his living donor, Timothy Stiffey, for his selfless liver donation.
At Pork’s request there will be no viewing. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Yatesboro, with Father Ronald L. Maquinana as the celebrant. Inurnment will be made in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Plumville Volunteer Fire Department or to Citizens’ Ambulance Service.