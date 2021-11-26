Robert L. 'Twister' Goss

Robert Lee “Twister” Goss, 61, of Strongstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
He was born Aug. 6, 1960, in Colver.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Tobin; sister, Mary Malloy; and son, Adam.
He is survived by his mother, Lee Tobin; life partner, Joddie McGhee; children, Kyle Goss, Kevin Goss, Megan (Rob) Smeltzer and Robert (Tiffanie) McGhee; and grandchildren, Konstance, Dominic and Nala. He is also survived by brothers, Brian (Patty) Goss and Martin Tobin; sisters, Carla (Greg) Davis, Amy Leitz and Angel Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was a beloved father, son, partner and friend. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycle rides, being with family and experiencing the world. He made an impression on everyone he met, always wishing the best for all.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo, with Pastor Bob Westrick officiating. Interment will be in the United Brethren Cemetery, Belsano.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to his family.