Robert Lee Blakely, 89, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his home, with his beloved wife, Linda, by his side.
The son of Moses and Elizabeth James Blakely, he was born Jan. 19, 1933, in Indiana.
Bob was a 1951 graduate of Blairsville High School. After graduation, he worked for a short period of time at the Allegheny Ludlum Steel Mill. He spent the majority of his career as a PBX installer for Bell Telephone, retiring from AT&T in 1984. Bob finished his career as a communication manager for IUP. He also served in the U.S. Army from March 24, 1953, to March 23, 1955.
Bob was a member of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church and had served as deacon and usher. Bob was a life member of the Indiana Fire Association.
He served the Indiana community for 22 years and was captain of Company 4 for many of those years. Bob was also a member of the American Legion, a 32nd degree member of the Masonic Lodge, a life member of the BPOE and a past member of the VFW and the Loyal Order of the Moose.
Bob was an avid fan of racing. He watched and attended sprint car, Indy car and NASCAR races.
He enjoyed road trips throughout the United States, reading and spending time with family and friends — among whom he was known for chronicling his life stories by the make, model and year of his numerous vehicles.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Linda (Wilson) Blakely; four daughters, Debra (Thomas) Riddel, Robin (Thomas Banks) Blakely, Brenda (Richard) Penrod and Kim (Julio) Mendez; one son, Michael (Deanna) Boarts; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Barbara (Leroy) Beck, Colletta “Ted” (Robert) Thomas and Jean (W. Howard “Hud”) Straitiff; and one brother, Hugh (June) Blakely.
The family appreciates the friendship and care Dr. Bernard Coppolo has provided.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. The family will also accept visitors at Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Indiana, on Monday, Dec. 19, an hour before the 11 a.m. service, with Pastor Michael Boarts and Pastor Joe Stroup officiating. Interment will take place on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Indiana Fire Association, 501 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA, 15701.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.