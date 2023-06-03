Robert Lee Cravener, 80, of Shelocta, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Girty, the son of Earl Henry and Agnes Barbara (Craig) Cravener.
Robert was a lifelong resident of the Shelocta area and a member of Elderton United Methodist Church. He worked as a coal miner for 23 years with Consol Coal and previously with R&P Coal. He also worked for many years with Perry Megnin Saw Mill in Whitesburg. Robert loved doing yard work, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Ronda Joyce (Johnston) Cravener, whom he married on May 9, 1964; son Richard Cravener and wife Lori, of Shelocta; daughters Wendy Fleming and husband Mark, of Indiana, and Deb Potts and husband Tim, of Shelocta; daughter-in-law Tonya Cravener, of Shelocta; grandchildren Cody Potts, Cheryl Fleming, Theresa (Nick) Gipson, Nick Fleming, Tyler Cravener and Terra Cravener; and great-grandchildren Serenity Potts, Kaydence Potts, Zander Gipson and Alexis Gipson.
Robert is also survived by his brothers, Ed Cravener, of Elderton; John Cravener and wife Nancy, of Shelocta; and Mike Cravener, of Shelocta.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son James Lee Cravener; and a grandson, Bruce Potts.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Elderton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Elderton, PA 15736.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send an online condolence to Robert’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
