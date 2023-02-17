Robert Lee Grear, 80, of Indiana, passed away at his home Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was born June 16, 1942, in Chester, to David and Alice (Bennington) Grear.
Bob was the owner of Robert Grear Painting for 40 years, as well as an avid antique dealer. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed going to flea markets and adored spending time with his great-grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana (Starry) Grear, of Indiana; children Tracey (Rodney) Kemp, of Texas, Amy (John) Shoemaker, of Norristown, Wendy (Doug Taylor) Grear, of Indiana, and Steve Grear, of Indiana; three grandchildren: Samantha (Dave Clawson) Grear, of Indiana, and Kelsey and Lindsay Shoemaker, of Norristown; two great-grandchildren, Theo Sunderlin and Everly Clawson, both of Indiana; as well as two brothers, James and Dave Grear.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Grear.
At Bob’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.