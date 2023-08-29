Robert Lee Orr, 86, of Creekside, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
He was born on June 18, 1937, in Five Points, to Harry Orr and Vernie May (Park) Orr.
Bob graduated from Marion Center High School in 1955 and he proudly served in the National Guard. He was a self-employed farmer his entire life and enjoyed working the fields on his International 766 tractor. Planting corn and cutting hay were some of his favorites. In his earlier years, he was a director for the South Bend Insurance Company as well as a dealer for McNess Products. Bob was a member of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church.
In his free time, he enjoyed taking drives into the countryside, watching the Elk in Benezette, watching westerns and, especially, spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was well known for shooting the breeze — he loved to tell stories and jokes, and enjoyed doing this with his friends, Dave, Bill, Sam, Jim, Harold and Ron.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy L. (Clawson) Orr, of Creekside; son Michael Orr (fiancée Brenda Rice), of Creekside; daughters Mary Beth (Matt) Lazeration, of Creekside; Renee Lazeration (fiancée Brett Stiteler), of Marion Center; and Melissa (Nick) Anderson, of Tarentum; grandchildren Alonzo (Nikki) Orr, Vaughn (Jess) Orr, Annissa (PJ) Orr, Matthew Lazeration, Laken (Cory) Lazeration, Madison (Luca) Viggiano, Sydney and Warner Anderson; great-grandchildren Noa, Harper and Hayes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by brothers Laird Orr in 2009 and Eugene Orr in 2010; a sister, Betty Wells, in 2023; as well as son-in-law Nick Lazeration.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Tamara for the outstanding love and care that she provided to Bob as well as a special thank-you to Susie and Tim for their friendship.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. An additional visitation will held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Arlene Schweitzer officiating.
Burial will follow in Harmony Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Bob to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, PA 15732.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
