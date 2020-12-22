Robert Lee Pizer, 71, of Blairsville, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born July 17, 1949, in Latrobe, he was the son of Thomas Pizer and Patricia (Teklinsky) Pizer.
Bob attended Saltsburg High School and grew up in Moween. He had worked in Tunnelton Mines, operated Pizer’s Garage in Black Lick and most recently worked at Chestnut Ridge Golf Course. He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix about anything. Bob made friends easily and enjoyed being with them. He also enjoyed fishing at Thousand Islands, N.Y. He most recently enjoyed restoring a 1969 Volkswagen Beetle.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Brenda (McConnell) Pizer, Blairsville; sons, Robert Pizer Jr. and wife Tammy, Blairsville, and Brandon Pizer, Blairsville; daughters, Rebecca Pizer, Callery, and Emily Pizer and fianc￩ Vincent DeSantis, Blairsville; stepsons, Kerry Kelly and wife Michelle, Chesterfield, Va., and Gerald Kelly and wife Jodi, Blairsville; grandchildren, Kaylee Tomachek, Kristina Pizer, Allison McKivigan, Cory and Caresse Kelly, Ashley Kelly and Brea Kelly, Tiffany and Georgia Kelly and Billy Calvin Fridley; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; brothers, Herb Pizer and wife Judy, and David Pizer and wife Carol, both of Saltsburg; sister Martha Radicoaj and husband George, Greensburg; and special brother-in-law, Wilbur Stone and wife Marlene, Black Lick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heidi A. Kelly, on Oct. 31, 2020; sister, Viola Joyce Porter; and brother, Thomas Pizer.
Visitation will take place at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks will be required in the funeral home. Services with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating will be private, but livestreamed at 2 p.m. on the funeral home website.
Interment will be held in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, New Florence.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, you may incur a wait in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.