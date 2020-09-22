Robert “Bob” Lee Williams, 75, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Arthur C. and Anna Bess (Gazette) Williams, he was born on Nov. 2, 1944, in Indiana,
Bob was an Air Force veteran where he served during the Vietnam War. After leaving the service, he worked for Penelec as a maintenance man and electrician at the Homer City power plant.
He was a member of the Indiana VFW Post 1989. In his spare time Bob enjoyed playing cards and was an avid sports fan, always cheering on the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
Bob is survived by three nephews, Larry Williams, Richard Williams and John Williams; two great-nieces, Meghan Williams and Nina Williams; a great-nephew, Luke Williams; a great-great-niece, Penelope Williams; and all of his devoted friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Williams and John Williams.
In accordance with Bob’s wishes there will be no visitation.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for Monday, Nov. 2, at Greenwood Cemetery where inurnment will take place, with finalized service details
to be published at a later date.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker has been entrusted with the arrangements.
