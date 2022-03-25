Robert Lenhardt

Robert G. Lenhardt, 78, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, McKeesport.
Born in Indiana on Sept. 25, 1943, Bob was the son of the late Robert F. and Mildred J. (Mack) Lenhardt-Mushrush. He was the husband of Jean A. (Aukerman) Lenhardt, whom he married on April 16, 1966.
Mr. Lenhardt graduated from Blairsville Senior High, Class of 1961. He then served our country in the U.S. Air Force from June 1961 through November 1964. Mr. Lenhardt attended Military Language School studying Russian language. During his time in the service, Robert worked as a Russian linguist in the U.S. Air Force Security Service. After returning home, Bob received a degree in business administration and attended Syracuse University and did an evening study program at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. He attended Pennsylvania School of Banking (Bucknell) in 1967, Mellon School of Banking in 1970 and the American Institute of Banking from 1965-1972. He worked for Galis Manufacturing Co. in Ernest.
After several banking jobs, Bob began at Appleridge Stone International in 1979. He and his wife, Jean, owned the company until his retirement in 2012. In his free time, Mr. Lenhardt was a member of the Acacia Lodge #355, F&AM in Blairsville, Doric Lodge #630, F&AM in Sewickley.
He was also a member with the Pittsburgh Consistory, the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Forest #7 in Irwin, the Jaffa Temple in Altoona and was one of the founding members of the Blairsville Community Band.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean; sisters-in-law, Judy Lenhardt, of Blairsville, and Peggy Osborne, of Palm Harbor, Fla.; brother-in-law, Robert Enterline, of Indiana; nephews, William Lenhardt, John Osborne and girlfriend Sheila Heiman, Alan Enterline and Brian Enterline; niece, Susan Moreau and husband David; and great-nephews, Tyler Lenhardt, Travis Lenhardt, Stefan Moreau and Ross Moreau.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Lawrence Mushrush; two brothers, William Lenhardt and Roger Lenhardt; and stepsister, Juanita Enterline.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic rites service at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Brady Hogue officiating. Following the service, military honors will be provided by the Blairsville Service Group.
Memorial contributions can be made in Robert’s honor to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
