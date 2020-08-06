Robert Lyndale Walker, 83, of Center Township, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 3, 1936, in Center Township, a son of the late George W. and Mary M. Stiles Walker.
Lyndale graduated from Laura Lamar High School in Homer City in 1954. On Jan. 8, 1958, he married Mary Jean Wallace. He was employed by FMC from 1954 until he retired in 1992.
Lyndale was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. His interests included woodworking, and he made several pieces of furniture and craft items. He also enjoyed camping, traveling, motorcycles and tractors.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean; four children: Mary Lynn (Robert) Eisenstat, of Penn Township; Cheryl (Timothy) Taddie; Robert L. (Joyce) Walker Jr.; and Brian K. (Irene) Walker, all of the Homer City area; seven grandchildren: Kristen Taddie (Mat) Dimond, of Cheshire, Conn.; Michelle Taddie (Lucas) Man, of Hamden, Conn.; Alyssa Taddie (Eric) Peroli, of Cranberry Township; Nicole Walker (Will) McArdel, of Indiana; Breanne Walker, of Homer City; and Jordan Eisenstat and Elise Eisenstat, both of Penn Township; three great-grandchildren: Noelle Rae Dimond, Charlotte May Dimond and Alexander Lyndale Peroli; a sister-in-law, Anna Marie Walker; and two nephews and one niece.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lisle H. Walker and an infant, Darryl.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be directed to VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701 or Bethel Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1470 Bethel Church Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
