Robert M. Evanko Sr.

Robert Michael Evanko Sr., 73, of Greensburg, unexpectedly passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Sept. 2, 1948, in Cherry Run, the son of John Paul Evanko and Pauline Helen Skoff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Toni L. Evanko (DeGruttola); and brother, Dennis J. Evanko.
Robert was employed as a superintendent at Canterbury Coal Company until retirement. After retirement he started his own landscaping business, Neighborhood Lawn Services. Robert was a loving father and grandfather. He loved working with his clients and making people happy. He enjoyed golfing, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers (on TV and in person), going to art exhibits, Broadway shows, music, biking, dancing and wine tasting. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family. Being able to see his family grow and flourish over the years were some of his fondest memories. He never turned down an opportunity to be with those he loved. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Robert is survived by his longtime partner, Carmaline Vallo; his son, Robert Michael Evanko II and his wife, Karen, of Blairsville; daughter, Janine Marie Koutsky and husband Bill, of Latrobe; son, John Paul Evanko and wife Julie, of Port Arthur, Texas; and grandchildren, Joshua Koutsky and wife Caitlyn; Meghan Evanko and Robert Michael Evanko III; as well as stepdaughters, Stacia Vallo and husband Anthony Martucci, of Irwin; Jamie Vallo Margiotti and husband John, of Argyle, Texas; and step-grandchildren, Taylor, Gia and Nico Martucci; and Crosby and Cruze Margiotti. He is also survived by his siblings, Patricia Pedaci and late husband Ed, of Mentor, Ohio; John J. Evanko and wife Virginia, of New Alexandria; Ronald E. Evanko and wife Patricia, of Blairsville; George G. Evanko and wife Kathleen, of Josephine; and Joan Peterman and husband Art, of Indiana.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Simon & Jude Church, 155 N. Brady St., Blairsville.
