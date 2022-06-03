Robert M. Letso, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
He is survived by his soulmate, Marlene, and his pride-and-joy children: daughter Kim, wife of Bill Bland, and son Michael. He is also survived by his grandchildren: David and his wife Carolyn, Jeffrey and his wife Rachel, Mark and Michael Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Maggie; and his loving brother Ken and his wife Judy.
Robert took great pride in his family, enriching their lives with love, wisdom, strength, humor and fun. He was a man of great integrity and tremendous character. He was a true and loyal friend to so many and leaves behind many who loved him for his good heart, generosity and kindness.
His wishes were that there be no services; when you think of him, remember him with a smile.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.