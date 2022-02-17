Robert M. Peters

Robert Milton Peters, 96, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Bob was born on Jan. 3, 1926, in Yatesboro, to James O. Peters and Elizabeth (McLachlan) Peters. He grew up in a handful of small coal mining towns in Armstrong Country before moving to Indiana, in 1942, with his family. On May 20, 1950, Bob married the former N. Adele Stephens, with whom he enjoyed 64 years of life and marriage.
Upon graduation from Indiana High School, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was enrolled in its V-12 program. Through it, he attended Williams College before transferring to Brown University, where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering. Bob spent his entire working career, from 1948-1988, with ALCOA. In fact, you have likely driven past buildings roofed with ALCOA (Cedar-shake) shingles or under interstate road signs, or perhaps, even climbed a ladder, designed and engineered by Bob. He loved the woods and the streams of western Pennsylvania, was amazing with house plants, knew how to cast a fly with grace, was a pretty decent golfer and was an enthusiastic singer (a favorite memory was of his days singing in school music programs … when his teacher asked him to “mouth the words” but not actually sing). Bob represented well the generation to which he belonged: hard-working, worthy of trust, deeply humble, full of compassion … a gentleman’s gentleman.
This was seen most beautifully in the way Bob cared for Adele, as she battled, for years, a progressively debilitating form of MD. He was selfless, kind and kept his sense of humor till the end. Bob was one who had learned the secret of being content, even while facing real hardship … something he managed to do throughout his own battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was a longtime member, deacon and elder at Grace Community Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell, and could be found, just about each morning, eating his bowl of Shredded Wheat (unsweetened) and reading his Bible. And so, may the last words be used to express Bob’s deep and abiding faith in the One who “loved us and gave himself for us.” Bob’s trust in Jesus and love for Jesus shaped his life in ways significant, beautiful and lasting.
Bob is survived by a daughter, Lynda Hall and her husband, Jeff, of Flintstone, Ga.; a daughter, Ann Lidberg and her husband, David, of Childersburg, Ala.; a son, Eric and his wife, Renee, of Fredonia; a daughter-in-law, Donna Peters, of Vandergrift; 17 grandchildren; and an ever-growing number of great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adele; two sons, David R. Peters and William C. Peters; a great-granddaughter, Brittany Hancock; and a brother, James Peters, of California.
Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert L. Snyder Funeral home and Crematory Inc., 169 Second St., Fredonia.