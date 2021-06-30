Robert M. Ratay

Robert M. “Bob” Ratay, 76, of Penn Run, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Bob was born Dec. 1, 1944, at home near Heilwood, the son of Charles and Anna (Beilchick) Ratay.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Paul and Dorothy (Paytash) Federinko.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Federinko), with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage on April 5; son, Robert “Bob” Ratay and daughter-in-law, Diane, of Lucernemines; daughter, Lori and son-in-law, Brian Patten, of Saxonburg; and beloved grandchildren, Kayla and Megan Ratay, Cale and Dara Patten, Hayden and Hunter Sturgeon. He is the brother of the late Tood (Millie) Ratay, Mitzi (Charlie) Krevel, the late Chook (Bob) Yelochen, Ed (Helen) Ratay, Joyce (Larry) Beer.
Bob retired as a foreman for PennDOT after 30 years of service in 2002. He was also a licensed barber and gave many first haircuts at his shop in Heilwood. Bob was a charter member of the Heilwood Sportmans Club, an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as a passionate football fan of the Steelers and Penns Manor Comets. He enjoyed spending summer weekends with family and friends at his camp in Andover, Ohio, and hosting his deer hunting buddies at his house.
Bob loved his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors who were like family and his three canine companions, Maddi, Buddy and Sadie, with all his heart.
A private viewing and prayer service for the family was held at McCabe-Roof Funeral Home in Clymer, followed by interment at St Michael’s Orthodox Cemetery.