Robert M. Zayac Jr.

Robert Michael Zayac Jr., 48, of Homer City, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 20, 1974, in Indiana, the son of Robert Michael Zayac Sr. and Barbara (Cochran) Zayac, of Waterman.
Robert, known as “Mike Zayac,” was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a wonderful father and husband who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandson. He was a super caring and loving individual who just wanted to have fun and loved to listen to music. Mike was a crazy Steelers fan and enjoyed having a “cold one” on his porch.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy (Niehenke) Zayac, Homer City; daughters, Cheyenne Zayac, Blairsville, and Shania Zayac, Waterman; grandson, Ethan Zayac; his parents; sisters, Bobbi Jo Bruce and husband John, Alabama, and Wendy Phillips and husband Matt, Clymer; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, Corey Zayac; and brother-in-law, John “Tob” Shields.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
www.jamesferguson funeralhome.com