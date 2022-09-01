Robert N. Folckemer, 81, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side.
The son of Robert T. and Nellie (Isenberg) Folckemer, he was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Belsano.
Robert was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, golfing, fishing and working on cars.
Robert was employed at McGill Motors, Indiana, as a mechanic before going to the Indiana Country Club, where he retired after 38 years.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Cora Folckemer; a foster daughter, Ruby (Wayne) Ling; a foster son, Dale Silvis; and a foster grandson, Jeremy Rodack.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gary Folckemer.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bethany Chapel Church in Marion Center, with Pastor Brian King officiating.
Internment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.