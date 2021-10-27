Robert N. Overman, 76, of Commodore, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
The son of William and Celie (Patterson) Overman, he was born on Aug. 16, 1945, in Spangler.
On Sept. 20, 1975, he married Shirley Keith and they shared more than 46 years of marriage together.
Bob served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1967-1969, having earned the rank of SP4(T).
He retired from the coal mines and was a member of the UMWA.
Bob loved spending time in the outdoors gardening, fishing and riding his mower and tractors. He also enjoyed going to church and playing with children.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Overman; his siblings, Eugene Overman (Brenda), Edward Overman (Lisa), Norman Overman, Roger Overman, Patricia Patterson and Martha Goss; and his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Earl, Clyde and Lester Overman; and his sister, Arvilla Rager.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. On Friday, a 1 p.m. funeral service will be held at the funeral home officiated by Pastor Cindy Rummel. Interment will take place at McDowell Cemetery in Clymer.
Military honors will take place at the cemetery.
