Robert “Nobby” Allen James, 72, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at his home.
Born Nov. 4, 1948, he was the son of Francis and Virginia (Hamilton) James.
Nobby proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and spent the rest of his military career in the United States Army and was involved in Desert Storm. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Moose Lodge #174. He enjoyed hunting and playing slots at the casinos. He will be remembered as the best husband, dad and most devoted Pap. Nobby never met a stranger. Robert was the husband of Mary (Coleman) James, of Indiana, whom he married on Jan. 17, 1970.
He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Yolonda “Lona” and Sascha Batten, of Penn Run; his son, William James and fiancée Alicia Hilty, of Penn Run; brothers and sisters, Joseph James (Bonnie), of Dixonville; Dorothy Henry, of Indiana; Salva Holloman, of Maryland; Francis James (Ludy), of Mississippi; Sharon Pruginic, of Florida; and John Parker (Linda), of North Carolina; his grandchildren, Kayla M. Beard, Tyler Batten, Madison Eubanks, Aliya James and Mareena James; and his great-granddaughter, Kira Beard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Bellman. Friends and family will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow the service. Send condolences at www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.