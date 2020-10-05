Robert Oakes, 86, of Clymer, died suddenly at his home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Born in Clymer on March 14, 1934, he was a son of the late W. Earl Oakes and Susanna (Patterson) Oakes. He was the husband of Eleanor (Federinko) Oakes, whom he married Oct. 12, 1962.
Bob was a 1952 graduate of Clymer High School. He furthered his education at the Indiana State Teachers College with a mathematics degree. He then taught mathematics at the Penns Manor School District for 37 years.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict, where he was a captain in the Army Reserves. He was a member of the Clymer American Legion.
During his years at Penns Manor, Bob was involved with school athletics as an assistant football coach, basketball coach and track coach. He was also known as a basketball referee with the PIAA. Following his retirement he served 10 years as a school director on the Penns Manor Board of Education.
In addition to his wife, Eleanor, Bob is remembered by his children: Barbara Fyock (Bob), Indiana; Deborah Malicky (Dave), Clymer; and George Oakes, Clymer. Other surviving family members include his grandchildren: Anna Grafton (Chris), Danielle Cavill (Tom), Bailey Oakes and Brady Oakes; and great-grandchildren, Lily and Gerrit Grafton. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret Ann (Federinko) Dermitt (Ron), Indiana, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and the following siblings: William, Edward, Ward and Carl Oakes, and Mary Jane Roschen, Elizabeth Schelfe and Phyllis Clement.
A private visitation of family and friends will occur at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer where a private funeral service will be held with the Rev. James Morley of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, officiating.
Burial will be at St. Michael Orthodox Greek Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.