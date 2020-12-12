Robert Paul Jordan, of Edinboro, 90, died unexpectedly on Dec. 6, 2020.
He was born in Indiana on Sept. 9, 1930, to Clara Heller Jordan and Vernon Almond Jordan. Bob attended Indiana State Teachers College of Pennsylvania where he majored in biology. During his senior year he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy “Dobby” Mae Guard.
He was commissioned by the U.S. Army upon graduation. He deployed two years to Korea at the end of the war and achieved the rank of captain before separating from the Army. Upon arriving back in the States, he went into business with his father and together they started Gem City Vending Inc. in Erie. He was a member of the Erie Chamber of Commerce and the Maennerchor Club. Bob and his family lived in Lake City and attended First Presbyterian Church of Girard, where he was an elder in the church.
Bob was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan, flying the Steelers flag outside his home and waving his Terrible Towel while watching games. He was an avid collector of antique toys and a toy train enthusiast. He created a model train board that consumed his entire basement. He loved camping and fishing and spent a few weeks each fall with his brother-in-law, Jim Guard, on his Waterman boat, fishing on the Chesapeake Bay. He also enjoyed trout fishing with his two nephews in the Oil Creek area.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Guard Jordan, in 1989; his brother, Vernon “Vic” Jordan; and his sister, Ruth Clawson.
Bob married Kay Horn on April 11, 1992, and moved to Edinboro. Kay was also a widow, so they both appreciated the opportunity to have a second chance, enjoying both traveling and just being home with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Jordan; daughter, Beth Mullen (Regis), of Moon Township; son, Chris Jordan (Cheryl), of Fort Worth, Texas; and daughter, Jilanne Bennett (Kurt), of McHenry, Ill.; as well as eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by stepchildren Dan Horn, of Cleveland, Megan Green (Robert), of Edinboro, and Dr. Ben Horn (Amy), of Fairview, and four step-grandchildren who only knew him as Papa.
Funeral arrangements are private. Burial service for the immediate family will be at the Girard Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the future at the First Presbyterian Church of Girard.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Girard, 260 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417.
