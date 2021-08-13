Robert Parr Thompson, 83, formerly of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Morning Star Senior Living Facility in Parker, Colo.
He was born on Feb. 13, 1938, in Smicksburg to Wendell Parr and Anna Della (Manner) Thompson.
Robert honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a salesman for various dental supply companies for 45 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammy J. Freeman and Daphne C. Barnes, both of Parker, Colo.; and his grandsons, Alex Barnes and Brayden and Jack Freeman.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Harold Thompson, of Indiana, Robbie Lee Lettie, of Porter, and Elaine Neigh, of Dayton.
At Robert’s request, there will be no services. Interment will be in Marion Center Cemetery, Marion Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
