Robert R. Benamati Sr., 72, of Northern Cambria, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at home.
He was born Sept. 17, 1948, in Alverda, a son of Delmo Bert and Mary (Geneva) Benamati.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers David and Richard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol A. Biros; sons Robert R. (Carole) Benamati, Sellersville, and John A. (Sharon) Benamati, Northern Cambria; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one on the way; his sister, Gloria (Randy) Sexton, of Indiana; mother-in-law, Helen Biros, who lived with them for many years; sister-in-law Jean Benamati; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was retired coal miner of Bethlehem Mines Corp. Cambria 33 Mine, Ebensburg. He was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, Nicktown, and the Knights of Columbus. Bob will be missed dearly by his family, friends and his little buddy Fuzzy.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Jeremiah Lange, OSB, at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Nicholas Church, Nicktown.
Committal will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church, PO Box 37, Nicktown, PA 15762 or Spangler Fire Company, PO Box 454, Northern Cambria, PA 15714.