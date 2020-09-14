Robert R. Kimmel, 75, of Home, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, with his sweetheart by his side.
The son of Robert E. and W. Louise Bowser Kimmel DeVinney, he was born in 1944 in Kittanning.
In addition to his wife Doris E. (McLean) Kimmel, Bob is survived by his children, Leigh Ann K. DeHaven, Marion Center; David E. (Shannon) Kimmel, Plumville; and Michael T. Kimmel, Home; grandchildren, Sydney Marie Kimmel, Curtis Andrew DeHaven, Nathan Robert DeHaven and Elizabeth Joelle Kimmel; a sister, Cindy S. (Joe) Rado, Garrettsville, Ohio; sister-in-law Catherine A. Kimmel, Home; brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Joan McLean, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Robert “Slim” DeVinney, an infant brother, an infant daughter and his baby brother, Randall K. Kimmel, who was by his side when starting his farming business.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Dayton Fair Grounds with the Rev. Timothy Monroe officiating.
Following the service a gathering will take place at the fair grounds.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Van Cornish Memorial Scholarship, c/o Dayton Fair Association, P.O. Box 271, Dayton, PA 16222 or the Plumville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 422, Plumville, PA 16246.