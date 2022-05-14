Robert “Robbie” Gerald McCullough, 28, of Newbury Park, Calif., and formerly of Cookport, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
The son of Robert A. and Mariea McCullough, he was born Sept. 11, 1993, in Indiana.
Complete arrangements will be published in the Monday edition and appear on the funeral home website listed below.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746, to assist with funeral expenses.