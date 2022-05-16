Robert “Robbie” Gerald McCullough, 28, of Newbury Park, Calif., and formerly of Cookport, became an angel with God on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
The son of Mariea and Robert A. McCullough, he was born Sept. 11, 1993, in Indiana.
Robbie attended Purchase Line High School in the graduating class of 2012.
He had a wonderful, vibrant and loving spirit. Robbie naturally lit up a room just by entering it. With his sense of humor, he could have easily been a stand-up comedian.
One of Robbie’s best traits was that he made you feel safe, comfortable and at ease in his presence. He thoroughly enjoyed the company of other people and in making those around him feel happy.
Robbie was passionate about his career, which was also his life’s mission. He was a lead behavioral health technician with the Profound Treatment Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Essentially, Robbie was the “front-line” on a person’s first step to recovery.
Robbie was responsible for intaking all new recovery clientele, which included finding out about a client’s addictions, personal background, history and issues.
Robbie had received several training certifications and awards. This summer, he would have completed his educational journey and received his degree to become a certified drug and alcohol counselor.
Robbie was a phenomenal motivational speaker and support personnel. He was part of several recovery support groups and communities in Los Angeles. He was an on-call recovery personnel, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the individuals he sponsored and worked side by side with.
In the two and a half years of his personal recovery, Robbie had touched and helped thousands of people from all types of backgrounds and walks of life find their own path toward recovery. He is well-loved by people across this country, from the beaches of Malibu clear to the Atlantic Ocean.
A quote shared from one of Robbie’s favorite and most reliable books in his recovery — “When I am willing to do the right thing, I am rewarded with an inner peace no amount of liquor could ever provide. When I am unwilling to do the right thing, I become restless, irritable and discontent. It is always my choice. Through the Twelve Steps, I have been granted the gift of choice. I am no longer at the mercy of a disease that tells me the only answer is to drink. If willingness is the key to unlock the gates of hell, it is action that opens those doors so that we may walk freely among the living.”
Robbie was a lifelong lover of music and a food connoisseur who especially loved seafood from one coast to the next. Robbie enjoyed relaxing on the beach while watching the ocean waves. Reflection in life was one of his most rewarding and successful talents.
He liked football and going on drives for hours on end exploring the canyons and back roads of California. Robbie enjoyed his commute to and from work every day, while in California, as he always used this time to check in with and chat with his mom and brother about his recovery and the amazing people he had met and helped along the way. This spanned from the guy next door all the way up to celebrities. His move to California is definitely a memory everyone will hold on to forever.
Robbie is greatly loved by his family. He is survived by his mother, Mariea McCullough and significant other Jack Sarnovsky, of Dixonville; his father, Robert McCullough and wife Shelly, of Cookport; his younger brother, Andrew McCullough, of Indiana; other siblings, Billy Stein, Janessa Dashier and husband Alex, Karie Tyger and Jr. Sarnovsky and fiancée Kaitlyn; his paternal grandparents, Gerald and Velma McCullough, of Cookport; and his maternal grandparents, Faye Bowers, of Seward, and Clair Lawson, of Deepwater, N.J.
He will also be missed by his aunts and uncles, Bonnie and Tom Liddle, Brenda and Allen Shirley, Steve and Becky McCullough and Dave and Terri Kells.
Robbie was much loved and cherished by his many cousins, nieces and nephews: Tasha Liddle, Allie Liddle, Megan McCullough, Noah McCullough, Jeanie and Lenny Ferrent, Jamie Keith, Alex Kells, Autumn Kells and Sylas Dashier. He will be remembered fondly by his roommates, Nik and Ray, and as “Uncle Chatman” by his little buddies, Brantley and Walker.
Robbie was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Albert and Myrtle McCullough and Manuel and Ida Jane Deyarmin; his maternal great-grandparents, John and Dorothy Mack and Lawson “Pappy Red” Bowers; and his uncle, Jerry McCullough.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Friday with pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Private interment will be at Uniontown Cemetery in Green Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746, to assist with funeral expenses.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Robbie’s guestbook and share a message or memory.