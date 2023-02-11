Robert S. Rehm Jr., 92, of DuBois (Treasure Lake) and Spring Hill, Fla., formerly of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson, Fla.
Born on July 4, 1930, in Indiana, he was the son of Robert and Twila (Sloan) Rehm.
On Sept. 25, 1953, he married his wife of 69 years, Dorothy (Kromer) Rehm. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Susan Rehm, of Phoenix; one son, Richard Rehm, of Fort Worth, Texas; and three granddaughters: Megan Glover (Brandon), of Waco, Texas; Courtney Klesel (Jason), of Dallas; and Rachel Rehm, of Dallas.
Bob was a 1948 graduate of Indiana High School and a 1952 graduate of Indiana University. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army Corps of Engineers, received a commission and was assigned to a construction battalion in Korea, where he was involved with the restoration of a school and a medical clinic at a small Korean village that had been destroyed in the war.
Upon his release from the service, he became employed by the Pennsylvania Electric Company where he spent the remainder of his working life. He filled various positions, starting as an engineering assistant in Punxsutawney and ending his career in 1990 as the division director in the Clearfield Central Division office.
While in Clearfield, he was active in community work. He was a member and past president of the hospital board and a member and past president of the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield Foundation, United Way Board and DuBois Educational Foundation.
Bob was an avid golfer for more than 40 years with three holes-in-one to his credit. He especially enjoyed both courses at Treasure Lake. He also liked water skiing and working around the yard. His very favorite hobby for more than 50 years was his music. He was an accomplished trumpet player and was active with several groups over the years. He was principal trumpeter with the Jaffa Temple Concert and Marching Band for more than 25 years.
Bob was Methodist by faith. Fraternally, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Punxsutawney, Coudersport Consistory, Jaffa Shrine in Altoona and the Jaffa Jesters Court #70. He was also a member of the Clearfield Elks and the DuBois American Legion.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Burial will take place in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Erie Shriner’s Hospital, checks to Jaffa Shrine earmarked for Erie Shriner’s Hospital, Broad Avenue, P.O. Box 1984, Altoona, PA 16601.
The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.