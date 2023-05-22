Robert Schreckengost Sr.

Robert “Bob” Schreckengost Sr., 62, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Kenneth and Shirley (Hopkins) Schreckengost, he was born July 19, 1960, in Indiana.
Bob was called home to join his parents so they could be together for eternity.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and especially loved teaching the younger family members driving skills, gun safety and many other “life lessons” that can only be taught through his love for them. He also taught us all how to laugh at his sometimes raw humor.
Bob had a heart of gold and was always ready to lend a helping hand with special causes like the Peace Corps and the Red Cross. When able, he would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Bob was a member of the Indiana Bow and Gun Club for many years. He was a gun enthusiast and enjoyed spending time at the range with his daughter and grandson, Nathan, as well as other friends and family.
Bob was blessed with amazing support he received from his sister Connie, his daughter Heather and her husband Rick, who provided for his day-to-day needs, shared loving compassion and kept him safe and comfortable in the final stage of his life.
Our family would also like to thank the VNA nurses and Hospice care program for all the loving care and compassion they showed Bob and our family. We would also like to thank everyone at the GENOA pharmacy for sharing how much Bob meant to them.
We would also like to thank all of his neighbors at Glen Oaks for being a close-knit community that appreciated the man that Bob was. If you happen to drive by Glen Oaks, look for the lighted flag pole he installed that is proudly displaying the American flag. We hope this will be his legacy for years to come.
Bob is survived by his children, Heather (Rick) Schreckengost-Rotosky and Robert Schreckengost Jr.; his grandson, Nathan Rotosky; sister Connie A. Bence; brother Ken Schreckengost Jr.; nephew Mitchell Timblin and his daughter, Aurora Timblin; and grand-niece Madison Bence.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents, Ken and Shirley Schreckengost, and his granddaughter Lilly Rotosky.
All services will be private for the family.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, is assisting the Schreckengost family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.
