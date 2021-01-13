Robert Timothy Ailes, 79, of Clymer, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Bethany Place, Indiana.
He was born on July 9, 1941, in San Diego, Calif. He moved to Clymer to live with his grandparents. He graduated from Penns Manor High School in 1959.
He married Patricia Wyland on Oct. 19, 1963. Together they shared 53 years of marriage, raising two children. He later attended electrician schooling and was employed at the Homer City Power Plant, retiring after 37 years. Bob enjoyed fishing, fly tying and could be found in his garage always working on something. He and Pat enjoyed spending time at their camp in Sinnemahoning. He coached Little League for many years and enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts.
Robert is survived by his two children, Traci Gerould, Canton, and Mark Ailes and wife Jennifer, Clymer; his grandchildren, Andrew (Brooke) Gerould, Canton, Brandon (Kylie) Ailes, Clymer, Ian Ailes, Clymer, and Hannah Walker, Topsail, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Bentley Dewitt, Canton, Ryleigh Rose, Clymer, and Landon Walker; niece, Amanda Myatt and husband Carlton; nephew, Erik Wyland and wife Kathy; and cousin, Renee Dolan and husband Joe, Clymer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; in-laws, Oliver and Ivory Wyland; brother-in-law, Alan Wyland; aunt and uncle, Buzz and Betty Cupples; and his wife, Patricia.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Robert’s service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kim Betz officiating. Interment will be private for the family. Face masks and social distasting will be required.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.