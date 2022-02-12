Robert W. Alexander Sr.

Robert William Alexander Sr., 91, of Homer City, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Indiana.
He was the son of James Livingston and Mary (Floretta) Alexander and was born June 27, 1930, in Fulton Run.
Bob was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. Bob was a 22½-year veteran of the United States Air Force where he retired as a technical sergeant. He was a member of the 441 Combat Support Squadron and a recipient of multiple Good Conduct Medals. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was a member of the VFW Post #1989 Indiana. He was immensely grateful to his country for allowing him to serve.
Bob was head of the Annual Alexander Family Easter Egg Hunt and a Sudoku puzzler. Bob was a loving, adoring and handsome husband to Betty, and they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in May. He was a hero, protector, defender and loving father to his children. He was a loving, joking, teasing, quick-witted Pap to 16 grandchildren and Papa B to 14 great-grandchildren. He was honored to have served his country and was a true patriot, gentleman, counselor and true friend too many.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Annette “Betty” Alexander; his sister, Catherine Jean Alexander; his children, Roseanna (Jack) Shipley, Tower Lakes, Ill.; Mary Louise (Jerry) Fulmer, Homer City; Constance (Mark) Chimino, Graceton; Robert William (Linda) Alexander Jr., Santa Teresa, N.M.; Denise (Alan) Paratto, Homer City; Diann (Jerry) Overman, Homer City; and Stephen Mark (Lisa) Alexander, Graceton. He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Michael, Brian, Emily, Nicholas, Daniel, Jonathon, Melissa, Robert III, Brandon, Noah, Anna, Allie, Mathew and Julieann; and his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ellie, Harper, Saylor, Adelle, Otillia, Corinne, Clair, Aiden, Andy, Palmer, Cooper, Sadie, Connor, Chelsey, Michael, Elizabeth and Kaleb.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas, Audrey, Blanche, Foster, James, Leroy, John and Betty.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass Monday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral Site. Interment to follow in the St. Francis Cemetery, Graceton, where Graveside Military Rites will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Leiomyosarcoma Foundation at https://nlmsf.org/donate/. The Leiomyosarcoma Foundation was near and dear to him and his family’s hearts.
The family asks that masks be worn in the funeral home and during the Funeral Mass.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook, or to make a donation to the Leiomyosarcoma Foundation in Robert’s name.