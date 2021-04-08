Robert Wayne “Bob” Couch, of Indiana, went home to Jesus Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the age of 82.
A son of William Wayne and Minnabel Agnes (Hawk) Couch, he was born May 15, 1938, in Cloe, Jefferson County.
Bob was known to be a soft-spoken and loving man. He loved the Lord, his family and friends, which showed in everything he did. Even through Alzheimer’s, he touched the hearts of many. Just a couple of weeks before his passing, Bob gave our family a special moment to remember forever when he took his wife into his arms and danced lovingly with her after being physically separated for more than a year due to COVID restrictions.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Bob was a member of Promise Keepers through Graystone Presbyterian Church and most recently a member of Blairsville Alliance Church. He loved fishing, woodworking, hunting, old country music, antiques, flea markets and stamp and coin collecting. Bob enjoyed genealogy and looking up his family ancestry.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene J. (Nicholson) Couch, of Indiana; three children: Debra J. Kindlin and husband Edward, of Blairsville; Corinne Miller and husband Shawn, of Indiana; and Corey Boyer and wife Claudia, of Rockville, Md.; a brother, Charles Couch, of Punxsutawney; 10 grandchildren: Christina Blair and fiance Sean Rush, James Blair and fiancee Alexa Dawson, Kelly Kindlin, Eva Vought and husband Brandon, Grant Miller, Zachary Miller, Ethan Boyer and wife Mary, Esme Boyer, Santiago Noguera and Valentina Noguera; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Joyce (Kiehl) Couch, in 1985; and a brother, Lawrence Couch.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday with Roy Warren officiating.
Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged upon entry to the funeral home as per CDC guidelines.
Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Kittanning Care Center, 120 Kittanning Care Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201.
