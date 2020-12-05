Robert W. Kunkle, 88, of Blairsville, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
Born Jan. 26, 1932, in Indiana, he was the son of Floyd Kunkle and Jean (Kunkle) Kunkle.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Blairsville. He owned and operated Kunkle’s Apple Orchard for many years. He was a graduate of Indiana High School, Class of 1951. He earned an associate’s degree in business at Pitt. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, serving for 21 years. He retired as a captain and had served during the Korean War. He retired after 42 years as a regional manager for Bell of Pa., the predecessor of Verizon. He served 43 years as the chairman of the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority and was named a chairman emeritus. He served 15 years as chairman of the Indiana County GOP and was president of the Indiana County Young Republicans Men’s Club. He was a director of the board for Patrons Mutual Insurance. He had been president of the Indiana County United Way. He was a former Mason and VFW member. He was a district chairman of the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the Boy Scouts and chairman of Camp Seph Mack in Indiana. He was also a former president of the Blairsville Saltsburg School Board.
Survivors include his sons, Brian W. Kunkle and wife Tracy, Atlanta, Ga.; Jeffrey A. Kunkle, Pittsburgh; Robert W. Kunkle Jr. and wife Donna, New Smyrna, Fla.; Thomas L. Kunkle and wife Karen, Blairsville; and Gregory T. Kunkle, Indiana; daughters, Jennifer D. Stepanik and husband Ken, Venetia; Brenda C. Morrow and husband Matthew, Indiana; Linda S. Medvetz and husband Tony, Indiana; and Vicki Y. Vittone and husband Michael, Ligonier; and 21 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gwendol Y. (Lewis) Kunkle, in 2013; son, Michael Kunkle, in 1979; brothers, Richard and Stanley Kunkle; and sister, Dory Muller.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m. Masks will be required in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.