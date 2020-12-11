Robert W. Schroth Sr.

Robert “Bob” W. Schroth Sr., 60, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Kenneth and Connie White Schroth, he was born Jan. 5, 1960, in Indiana.
Bob was a graduate of Indiana High School and had worked for the Toretti family for the past 36 years. He was strong in his faith. Bob was a member of the Bethel Presbyterian Church, where he served on many church committees. He was always helping someone. If you looked up the definition of “busy,” it would say “Bob.” He didn’t know the meaning of the word “no.” Bob was famous for his no-bake cookies and was an award-winning winemaker. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, and loved spending time with his family and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Fran Langham Schroth, of Indiana; three children, Janelle Newhouse and husband Pete, of Lucernemines, Bobby Schroth and wife Sarah, of Indiana, and Noelle Patterson and husband Derek, of Creekside; five siblings, Sue Smith and husband Ed, Ken Schroth Jr. and wife Sue, Donna Wiley and husband Joe, Barb Uthe, and Dave Schroth and wife Donna; 10 grandchildren, Mikey Newhouse, Aubree Newhouse, Alexis Newhouse, Taryne Newhouse, Tenley Newhouse, Jacob Schroth, Hudson Schroth, Bentley Patterson, Andie Patterson and Amelia Patterson; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, services will be private for the family at Bethel Presbyterian Church with Pastor Terry Semsick officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1470 Bethel Church Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.