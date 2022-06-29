Robert W. Shank, 83, of Clymer, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of Wade and Bernadine (Knupp) Shank, born Oct. 19, 1938, in Green Township.
Bob was a member of Clymer Methodist Church, Clymer Slovak Club and also Meadowlane Golf Course for more than 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his good friend Ron Smith. Bob enjoyed fishing, golfing and going to see classic cars. He was a loving husband, father and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bernice (Fairley) Shank; one daughter, Bonnie Helmeid and husband Skip, of Clymer; one grandson, Robert Helmeid and wife Morgan; one great-granddaughter, Parker Helmeid; one sister, Jeanne Mayausky and husband Gene, of Fredricksburg, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gerald Shank.
All services will be private. McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Shank family.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.