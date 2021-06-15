Robert W. Stauffer, 44, of Commodore, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was the son of Roger W. and Diane L. (Fetterman) Stauffer, born Dec. 21, 1976, in Spangler.
Bob graduated from Purchase Line High School in 1996. He was known as Bob, Little Bryd and Big Bob. He held many mechanic jobs over the years, helping anyone who needed anything. Bob was a pressman at Gazette Printers for numerous years, while assisting at T & C (Lydick’s) Auto. He later worked as a diesel mechanic at Bison Transport. Bob could also be found under his father’s truck, or any other vehicle that happened to be in the yard. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting guns and anything he could blow up. He had a fondness for classic cars, especially his Monte Carlo. Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who got to know him.
He is survived by his parents; his paternal grandmother, Marion Jean Stauffer; two brothers, Jammie Stauffer and wife Chantel and Corey Stauffer and wife Crystal; one sister, Becky Stauffer; seven nieces and nephews, Lacey, Tara, James, Sharlette, Colyn, Brooklynn and Lillian; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; and close to his heart, Chaztyle.
Bob was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Ethel Fetterman; paternal grandfather, William R. Stauffer; one aunt, Nancy (Fetterman) Smith; one uncle, Larry Fetterman; and one cousin, Brandi Stauffer.
As per Bob’s request, all services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at his parents’ home for family and friends. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Stauffer family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward funeral expenses.
