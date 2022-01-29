Robert W. Watkins Sr., 82, of Clarksburg (Conemaugh Township), passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of William E. and Cleo D. (Banks) Watkins, he was born June 19, 1939, in Huntingdon.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Robert owned and operated Watkins Construction. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and an avid knife and gun collector.
He loved contributing to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Boys Town and the Elks National Foundation.
Surviving are three children: two daughters, Sandra Lynn Pope (Lance), of Indiana, and Charlotte Haskell, of Blairsville; and one son, Robert W. Watkins Jr. (Amanda), of Clarksburg; four grandchildren, John L. Lewis, Mark MacDonald, Isabella Watkins and Dakota Watkins; and one sister, Frances Hartz, Lakeland, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carole A. (Loughry) Watkins, on Oct. 29, 2015; daughter, Sharon MacDonald; grandsons, Michael Paul MacDonald Jr. and Drake Watkins; and a granddaughter, Michelle M. Lewis.
Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay, officiating.
Interment will be in the Donation Cemetery, Huntingdon.
