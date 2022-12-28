Robert Wayne Bellman, 83, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, while at his residence.
The son of David Curtis and Belle Linda (Lewis) Bellman, he was born April 28, 1939, in Indiana.
Robert was a member of the UMWA 1412. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving is his wife, Judith (Mahesky) Bellman; children Louie Bellman and wife, Debbie, Tamie Layton and husband, Ed, and Chester Bellman; sisters Mildred and Alice Semsick; grandchildren Emily Layton, Jen Barney and husband, Matt, Scott Anderson and wife, Beth; great-grandchildren Sawyer, Phoenix and Xavier Anderson, and Carter and Chase Barney; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Robert in death were his parents; brothers Leonard, Russell, Clarence, Gene, Pete and Ron; and sisters Mary, Devada, Nedra, Peggy and Helen.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
