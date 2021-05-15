Robert Wayne Goodlin Jr., 71, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Robert W. Goodlin Sr. and Virginia (Burpee) Goodlin, he was born June 1, 1949, in Blairsville.
He graduated from Blairsville High School in 1967 and from Catawba College in 1971.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Bob worked for Patusan Trading Company for 20 years and also worked as a guard at the Greensburg State Prison, SCI Mercer and SCI Pine Grove, retiring from there in 2017.
He was a member of American Legion Post #141 and VFW Post #1989, both of Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Sherri (Quati) Goodlin, whom he married Jan. 3, 2009; a son, Logan M. Goodlin, of Indiana; a stepson, Michael Leonard, of Atlanta, Ga.; a stepdaughter, Lindsey McFerron (Nikolas), of Home; a grandchild, Casey McFerron; a brother, Mark Goodlin (Robin), of Blairsville; and a sister, Vicki Schaffer (Arley), of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his first wife, Pamela (Schafer) Goodlin, in 2002.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.