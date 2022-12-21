Robert William Kinney Sr., 84, of Blairsville (Brenizer), passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home.
The son of Luther R. Kinney, Sr. and Mary E. (Coles) Kinney, he was born March 17, 1938, in Grindstone, Fayette County.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked many years in the coal mines, at Torrance State Hospital and for the Derry Area School District.
He was a member of the NAACP and the Conemaugh Beagle Club.
Bob enjoyed working around the house. He was a people person and he loved helping numerous organizations with their ticket fundraisers.
Surviving are his children, Robert W. Kinney Sr., of Greensburg, Wendell Kinney Sr. (Linda) of Fort Worth, Texas, Terry Kinney, of Victoria, Texas, Lawone Kinney, of Greensburg, Stephen Kinney, of Greensburg, Javance Adderly, of Blairsville, Jordan Kinney, of Indiana, Ashley Kinney, of Indiana, Brittany Kinney-Santiago, of Lucernemines, and Kayla Kinney, of Blairsville; 30 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister Claudette Chisolm, of Pittsburgh; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Soncerae Kinney; two sons, Lamont Kinney, in 1978, and Kenneth Kinney, in 2003; a grandson, Wendell Kinney, Jr., in 2022; two brothers, Luther and Fred Kinney; and two sisters, Mary Brown and Elizabeth Ford.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with Mr. Vince Skillings officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
