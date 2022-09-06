Roberta A. Metro, 85, of Sagamore, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born Feb. 2, 1937, to Robert and Elizabeth (Crooks) Watt in Reynoldsville.
Roberta was a member of St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church in Ernest and was a former member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Sagamore until its closing in July 2004. She was a loving mother, grandmother and me-ma.
Roberta is survived by her two daughters, Patty (Dan) Hill and Pam (Mike) Hill; son Steve Metro; five grandchildren: Lori Hill, Daniel (Paige) Hill, Michael (Brittany) Hill, Justin (Whitney) Hill and Cody (Allison) Metro; nine great-grandchildren: Dylan and Elizabeth Shankle, Monroe Hill, Roman Hill, Jaysa Hill, Bella Hill, Owen Metro, Lyndon Hill and Tatum Metro; brother Robert Watt; sister Patty Watt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Steve N. “Whitey” Metro, who died Jan. 4, 2022; brother Andrew “Bucky” Watt; and sister Betty “Babe” Kesslar.
The visitation and funeral mass will be held privately. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery in Sagamore.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.
