Roberta A. Naugle, 77, of Armagh, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at The Communities at Indian Haven.
Born July 13, 1943, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Omer L. Barney and Ray B. (Burnside) Barney, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by brother Thomas Barney and an infant brother, and former husband, Joseph Naugle Jr.
She is survived by her children, Joseph M. Naugle III and wife Vicki, and Cynthia (Naugle) Lecci, all of Armagh; grandchildren, Joseph M. Naugle IV, Tori Naugle and Michael Lecci; and life-long friend, Terrie England.
Roberta was a former supervisor and secretary for East Wheatfield Township, who enjoyed bingo at the Armagh & East Wheatfield Township fire hall. She also was the resident council vice president at The Communities at Indian Haven.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Pastor Joseph Walls is officiating. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Armagh & E. Wheatfield Twp. Fire Co., P.O. Box 323, Armagh, PA 15920.
