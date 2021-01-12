Roberta Busch

Roberta (Robin) Lynn Busch passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, after many years battling health issues.
Robin was born on Oct. 9, 1960, in Colorado Springs, Colo., where she lived before moving to Pennsylvania in 1985. She worked for various state institutions, ultimately retiring from PennDOT after many years of faithful service. Robin relocated to Lubbock, Texas, in October 2019 to be closer to her brother, Randy.
A caring mother first and foremost, Robin cherished her children and embraced her role as “Grammie.” Additionally, she treasured her role as sister and a loving wife. With her generous, giving spirit, she acted as a dear friend to so many.
Crafting was one of her greatest joys. She especially loved creating treasures for friends and family. Robin was a remarkable cook and baker and showcased those creations during gatherings and special events. We could always count on a home-cooked meal and delicious baked goods during a visit home. While not a frequent traveler, the beach was one of her favorite destinations. Any place she could spend time with friends and family is where she was happiest. During this time of year, she especially loved baking cookies and spreading that joy to others.
Robin was preceded in death by her mother, Naomi, and her father, Hurchel. Robin is survived by her two daughters, Shelly and Deanna; her brother, Randy; her sister, Annette; her five grandchildren, Alyssa, Kyleigh, Katelyn, Konnor and Zachary; and former spouse, Doug.
She will be missed dearly by her friends and family. A celebration of life will be scheduled once people can safely come together. The family will notify friends and loved ones when details are finalized.