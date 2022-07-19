Roberta J. Buchanan, 95, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Moorehead Place.
A daughter of Robert and Dora Morrison McLachlan, she was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Ernest.
Roberta was a graduate of Indiana Area School District and the Maison Felix Beauty School. She was a teacher’s aide at Indiana Junior High School and a homemaker. Roberta was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Church Altar Guild, AARP, Junior Women’s Civic Club and a life member of Indiana Regional Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary. Later in life, she became a member of the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by three children: Lana J. Buchanan, of Cranberry Township; William G. Buchanan Jr. and wife Rosemary, of Blairsville; and Robert M. Buchanan and wife Tammy, of Homer City; eight grandchildren: Shelly Droz (Brian), Alicia Marcoline (Jon), Carrie Wood (James), William M. Buchanan (Amy), Christopher Buchanan, Michael Buchanan, Julie Buchanan and Stefanie Buchanan; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sandy Buchanan; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Buchanan Sr.; her sister, Betty Jones (Kyle); her brother-in-law, Meade Buchanan; and her sister-in-law, Jane Buchanan.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Tedd Cogar officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at IRMC, Moorehead Place, Dr. Jamil Ahmed and Dr. Duree Ahmed.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 100 S. Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701.
