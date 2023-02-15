Roberta L. Cox, 86, of Belmont, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Highland Park Nursing Center.
Born June 3, 1936, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of Paul E. and Audrey Pearl (Yearty) Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter Phyllis Cox.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Phillip H. Cox, whom she married June 2, 1956; children John Cox (Linda), Margaret Wolfe (Bob), James Cox (Donna) and Charlotte Dunn (Douglas); grandchildren Jesse and Melissa Cox, Jennifer, Patrick and Steven Rigiel, and Hannah, Lee and Philip Dunn; great-grandchildren Jordan, Dakota and Kassidy DeFilippo, Oliver, Abbie, Max and Rylee (Rigiel), and Shayna Cox; and great-great-grandson Ethan Paul Anderson.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home Inc., 621 Maple St.; South Fork, with Father Joseph C. Nale presiding. Committal will take place in St. Bartholomew Cemetery, Wilmore.