Roberta V. 'Bobbie' Bailey Clark

Roberta V. “Bobbie” (Vegeler) Bailey Clark, 93, of Indiana, formerly of McDonald, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in St. Andrews Village, Indiana.
Bobbie was born March 13, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of William and Hilda (Fallert) Vegeler.
Mrs. Clark moved to McDonald after marrying her first husband, William Bailey. Together they raised their family, consisting of their three daughters and one son and, throughout the years, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobbie worked locally as an office manager for a number of years and also was a member of St. Alphonsus R.C. Church in McDonald. Many years after her husband’s passing, Bobbie married Bob Clark and together they lived a life full of happiness. Mrs. Clark loved visiting the beach, reading, jig-saw puzzles, crocheting and swimming and she was an accomplished seamstress.
Surviving are her children, Deb (Lou) Steinmiller, of South Carolina, Tim (Linda) Bailey, of Massachusetts, Beth Bailey, of Indiana, and Heather (the late Rick) Stoernell, of Canonsburg; grandchildren, Courtney (Jaron) Laskowski, Brianne (Fred) Aul, Kurt (Amanda) Steinmiller and Evan (Mariessa) Garfield; and great-grandchildren, Paige and Jaron Laskowski and Scout and Louise Steinmiller.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her first husband, William Edward Bailey (1985); her second husband, Bob Clark (2008); one brother; and two sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, St. Alphonsus Worship Site, McDonald.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Community Scholarship Foundation of Canon MacMillan, Box 559, Canonsburg, PA 15317-0559.
All arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald.